On Peyton-Eli Manning’s ‘MNF,’ Marshawn Lynch Drops the F-Bomb, and the Show Cuts Away.

Marshwan Lynch, a former NFL running back, was the first guest for Peyton and Eli Manning’s honest “Monday Night Football” cast for the Saints-Seahawks game. The actors cut away after Lynch dropped a ‘f-bomb’ on live TV in the first quarter, and Lynch was no longer involved.

Peyton Manning apologized right away for Lynch’s “slip.” When Lynch said, “What the f*ck,” during the ESPN2 broadcast, the transmission was cut off.

Lynch revealed earlier in the program that he drank Hennesy shots before some of the games he played, and that he’d had a couple more before appearing Monday night.

When Eli asked Lynch if he’d had a Hennessy before the first quarter on Monday night, Lynch answered he’d had three.

Marshawn Lynch is regarded as a legend.

Here’s the scenario behind Lynch’s use of the “f-word.” In the first quarter, the Seahawks possessed the ball on the Saints’ 44-yard line with a second down and 7 yards to go. Before the ball was snapped on the play, the Mannings and Lynch all agreed it was best to “guard that ball.”

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks took the snap and looked to roll back into the backfield, losing the ball. Lynch’s window on the screen can be seen and heard shouting, “Oh, what the f*uck?” when the ball hits the turf. Marshawn Lynch is the hero we need, not the one we deserve. twitter.com/26bdcoAQyP October 26, 2021 — NFL Memes (@NFL Memes) Peyton may be heard apologizing for the bad words when the show resumed. After the first quarter, Peyton and Eli brought on new guest Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for the whole second quarter. Brady fired his 600th career touchdown throw on Sunday, despite competing against both brothers over his career. Brady is the only player in the NFL to reach that remarkable goal.

Sue Bird and former quarterback Drew Brees were supposed to play in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, for the Mannings.

