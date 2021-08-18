On live television, Jack Morris’ accented remark about Shohei Ohtani backfires.

A comment made by a Detroit Tigers TV broadcaster regarding the upcoming batter, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, garnered the ire of many in the sixth inning of a pretty mundane Major League Baseball game Tuesday night, making it the greatest MLB story of the week so far.

The Tigers should “be very, very careful” when pitching to Ohtani in the upcoming at-bat, according to Hall of Fame pitcher and Tigers color analyst Jack Morris. Morris didn’t say it in his usual tone, but in a slightly different one.

Many people assumed Morris was mocking the Asian community. Morris apologized again in the ninth inning, when Ohtani came to the plate.

Before Shohei Otani’s ninth-inning at-bat, Jack Morris apologizes. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX

August 18, 2021 — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock)

“Now, what do you do with Ohtani?” questioned Tigers play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard during the sixth inning, when the game was tied at 2-2 and Angels outfielder Juan Lagares had just struck out to bring Ohtani to the bat with two outs and a runner on second.

“Be very, very careful,” Morris warned, his voice shaky.

Ohtani, who leads the majors with 39 home runs this season, was intentionally walked by the Tigers. Morris, a 2019 Hall of Fame pitcher who was a four-time All-Star with the Tigers and won 254 games in his career, apologized on the air in the ninth inning when Ohtani came to bat again.

“It has been brought to my notice, and I really apologize if what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani upset anyone, especially anyone in the Asian community,” Morris, who is currently in his second stint as the team’s TV color analyst, said. “I didn’t mean to offend anyone, and I apologize if I did. I have the utmost regard and admiration for this man.”

This comes after Ohtani was dubbed the new “face of baseball” a little over a month ago, only to be slammed by Stephen A. Smith, a co-host of ESPN’s First Take.

The face of baseball, according to Smith, should not be a “guy who requires an interpreter.”

“I’m aware that baseball is a worldwide sport. This is a condensed version of the information.