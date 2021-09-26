On La Liga surprise packages, Xabi Alonso’s influence is evident.

Real Sociedad B, managed by Xabi Alonso of Liverpool, continued their poor start to the Segunda Division this weekend, losing 2-0 at Huesca on Friday.

Since their triumph in Week 1 of the season, Alonso’s team has had a difficult time, and they are now in 20th place after six games without a win.

However, Real Sociedad’s first team jumped to second position in La Liga with a win over Elche on Sunday, and Alonso’s impact appears to be seen in the senior team.

Due to the absence of a number of crucial players, manager Imanol Alguacil has forced to bolster his first-team squad with players from the B team, and a number of players who have worked with Alonso are now flourishing at the senior level.

Only three players in Sociedad’s starting lineup on Sunday had not come through the Basque club’s junior system, according to Ruairidh Barlow.

While the team’s current form is a result of Sociedad’s superb academy system, Alonso can also take credit for the development of a number of players under his tutelage.

In 2019, the 39-year-old was named manager of Real Sociedad B, and he guided the team to promotion to Spain’s second tier last season. It was the first time in 60 years that they had reached that level.

The B squad is definitely struggling at that level right now, and they will have to work hard to keep up this season.

The club’s shrewd work at the junior and B-team levels, on the other hand, is clearly having a huge impact on a thriving senior side.

In 2004, Alonso moved to Liverpool from Sociedad, where he spent five wonderful years. With the Reds, he won the Champions League and the FA Cup, displaying amazing technical ability and passing range on a regular basis.