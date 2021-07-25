On Instagram, Liverpool star Fabinho takes a swipe at Luis Suarez’s incident.

While answering questions on Instagram, Liverpool player Fabinho questioned the yellow card he received during the memorable win against Barcelona in May 2019.

The Brazilian put up a tremendous performance at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield, making it one of his favorite nights in a Liverpool shirt.

That moment for Fabinho was, predictably, a tackle.

Anfield erupted in applause as Fabinho collided with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez after just 10 minutes, minutes after the Uruguayan was criticized by the crowd for wasting time.

Despite appearing to win the ball, Fabinho was booked, and the midfielder couldn’t hide his displeasure with the referee’s decision and Suarez’s reaction to the challenge.

When asked about his favorite tackle at Liverpool, Fabinho shared a photo of himself winning the ball against Luis Suarez with the caption “Just ball ref.”

Fabinho, fortunately, was able to maintain his composure and escape a second booking.

In addition to his tackle on Suarez, Liverpool’s No.3 named the whole game and the moment of reaching the Champions League final as his favorite moment thus far in his Reds career.

Fabinho also commented on his Instagram Q&A: “This game and moment were extremely special.”

In addition, the Brazilian was asked who he thought was his most talented colleague.

With such a strong bond with his countryman, it’s no surprise that he chose Roberto Firmino for that question, uploading a photo of the sleeping Firmino with the message “Si Seor.”

Both on and off the field, the Brazilian combo are great friends.

Following a series of other questions, some of which were unrelated to football, the 27-year-old was asked who was the faster of him and Joel Matip, as well as who was the more attractive – to which Fabinho responded with a couple of amusing comments.

‘Do I have to answer this?’ and “Of course it’s me.” To each of the questions, he replied, “Really.”

Matip has developed a cult following among his teammates, most notably when Virgil van Dijk showed his affection for his center-back partner by modeling a t-shirt with his face on it.

Fabinho and Matip played last season when Liverpool were without Van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to season-ending injury. “The summary has come to an end.”