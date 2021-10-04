On his triumphant return to New England, Tom Brady makes NFL history.

As New England’s favorite son made an emotional return to Foxborough on Sunday night, Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time leading passer and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Patriots 19-17.

After two decades of success in New England, which included six Super Bowl victories, Brady was playing his former team for the first time.

The 44-year-old quarterback replied, “I’m not crying.” “I’ve already gone over everything. For the past 20 years, it has been my home. I have the most vivid recollections.”

Brady passed Drew Brees by one yard in the first quarter while playing in a heavy rain. Brady completed a 28-yard pass to teammate Mike Evans to become the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards.

Brady came into the game needing 68 yards to pass Brees, who had recently retired. In comparison to Brees’ 80,358 total yards, he now has 80,560.

Brady stated, “I can throw a little bit and I’m delighted I’ve had some terrific guys catch it.”

“It’s really cool. Without excellent teammates, nothing in this sport can be accomplished. For 22 years, the guys performed a fantastic job catching the ball.”

In the see-saw match, Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards and no picks against the Patriots. He had a lot of aid from his supporting cast, which included running back Leonard Fournette (91 yards rushing) and kicker Ryan Succop (four field goals kicked).

Brady had stated earlier in the week that he was not in the mood for a trip down memory lane, but he conceded after the game that it had been an emotional ride.

“I was just trying to maintain my composure,” Brady explained. “On the road, we did achieve a win. It’s a great triumph for Foxborough.”

Patriots supporters flocked to the game on Sunday, willing to spend up to $13,000 for a chance to pay respect to Brady, who never got the chance to say his final farewell.

Before the game, the Patriots honored Brady with a one-minute montage of his highlights. In the warm-up, cries of “Brady! Brady! Brady!” erupted around the stadium.

When he came in for the Buccaneers’ first offensive drive of the first quarter, the rain-soaked crowd of 65,800 erupted in applause and jeers.

When he set the all-time passing record with six minutes left in the first quarter, the reaction was more subdued. The Patriots elected not to pause the game to pay tribute to Brady.