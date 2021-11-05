On his return to Liverpool from injury, Virgil van Dijk ‘could have shed a tear.’

Following his comeback from injury, Virgil van Dijk has opened up on how it feels to play for Liverpool again.

In October of last year, the centre-back suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage as a result of a challenge from Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside Derby.

Due to his lengthy recuperation, the stalwart defender was forced to sit out the rest of the season and will also miss out on representing the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Thankfully, the 30-year-old has been a constant for Liverpool in the league this season, but Van Dijk has described how he felt when he first returned to the pitch in July against Hertha Berlin.

“I didn’t go to the Euros, so I had a proper off season in Portugal with the physio and worked very hard,” he said on ofmanny’s Twitch channel.

“When I returned to Austria for pre-season, I was a little worried – nervous in the sense of, ‘How is it going to feel?’ What will be its reaction?’ “ You’re getting ready for your first minute. So you know when the games are, and I’m just asking the physio every time, ‘When are they going to happen?'” “The game versus Hertha [during pre-season]was the first game we played,” he continued.

“I might have shed a tear when I was standing on the side there with Joey [Gomez] for 20 minutes.” We had worked so hard to get to that point.” In terms of Liverpool’s injury woes, last season was unlike any other.

Center-backs who know each other As a result of the injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Jurgen Klopp had to rely on Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, among others, as the Reds qualified for the Champions League.

Despite the fact that it was a difficult period for the team, Van Dijk praised his teammates for their excellent finish to the season and described how Joe Gomez’s injury affected him.

“Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, they made sure we got the Champions League,” he said. “Of course, they did it with the other boys, but they stepped in and did well.”

