On Hamilton’s up and down day, Bottas wins the Brazilian Grand Prix pole.

On Saturday, Valtteri Bottas claimed pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix, but teammate and world champion Lewis Hamilton had a contentious and eventful day on and off the Interlagos track.

Bottas won the 24-lap sprint race to earn pole position for Sunday’s main event.

Max Verstappen, the world championship leader, will start beside the Finn on the front row in his Red Bull.

Hamilton, on the other hand, was the day’s most talked-about figure.

With four races remaining, the seven-time world champion was relegated to the rear of the grid for Saturday’s race, trailing Verstappen by 21 points in the title battle.