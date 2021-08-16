On electric-powered boards, a father and son set a world record for crossing the English Channel.

Rob Wylie and his son, Morgan, crossed the English Channel using two electric-powered hydrofoil boards and a lot of courage. They achieved a world record by being the first people to cross the Channel on an eFoil board.

Fliteboards are electric-powered hydrofoil boards that travel up to 20 miles per hour and hover three feet above the water, according to Metro. In 1 hour and 44 minutes, the 23-mile drive was completed on a single battery charge.

Rob and Morgan set out from Cap Gris-Nez, a cape in northern France, and sailed across the English Channel before landing at Folkstone, England.

Rob said in an Instagram video posted to the official Fliteboard account, “We did it.” “We didn’t think we’d make it, especially towards the midway point. The charge was running low, and the ride was rough to say the least. It turned out to be considerably more of a physical hardship than I had anticipated. It was basically half physical and half technological.”

Rob’s board was just 4% full when he arrived at the beach, according to the post.

The English Channel crossing was not without its difficulties. Due to large amounts of seaweed in the water, the two tumbled off their boards multiple times and had to avoid abandoned fishing boxes.

Rob and Morgan trained for weeks and contacted Guinness World Records before attempting to cross the English Channel. They were told that if they finished the journey, they would set a new record.

“I knew this was going to be the next generation of watersports ever since I first experienced riding on a Fliteboard,” Rob told Metro. “It was 112 years ago when the first plane sailed across the English Channel. We’ve now flown across on a self-propelled surfboard powered by electricity, 112 years later.”

In July 1909, a French engineer named Louis Blériot became the first person to fly over the English Channel. Blériot flew from Calais, France, to Dover, England, according to WYSO. The perilous trip was made possible by a small monoplane that exploded after 30 minutes or when it overheated.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Blériot maneuvered the jet to the landing position and made it.