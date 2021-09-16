On December 5, ONE Championship will host a hybrid Muay Thai-MMA match.

Promotion in Singapore ONE Championship is continuing to push the boundaries by experimenting with a new hybrid match-up.

On a recent broadcast of The MMA Hour, Chatri Sityodtong, the company’s chairman and CEO, announced the news to renowned mixed martial arts writer Ariel Helwani.

During the show, Sityodtong revealed that Demetrious Johnson, the former UFC flyweight champion, will face Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon in an MMA-Muay Thai hybrid bout at ONE X on December 5.

According to Sityodtong, the fight’s specific regulations are as follows:

Nissi Icasiano, a combat sports analyst, posted his thoughts on the topic on Facebook.

“It’s partly true that ONE Championship is jumping on the ‘crossover fights’ gravy train. It’s impossible to hold the firm responsible. Whether you like it or not, it’s the hottest trend in combat sports today,” he added.

“But, come to think of it, they’re actually providing a terrific example for how a crossover battle should be handled. Look, you have two athletes from two different sports who are still in their prime facing each other under a hybrid rule system that creates interest and anticipation without compromising their respective industries’ reputations and legacies.”

Crossover fights have been popular in recent months, with MMA star Tyron Woodley, among others, stepping into the ring for a boxing match against Jake Paul.

Many have chastised Paul and other celebrities for going this approach, claiming that it gives one fighter an unfair advantage because the other is not as skilled as the other in the fight.

In the coming months, there may be more crossover bouts as more celebrities and athletes from various sports put their skills to the test inside a ring.

However, ONE Championship’s proposal for a hybrid match appears to be setting a precedent for crossover contests.

The ONE X event will also include two world title fights.

Bibiano Fernandes will defend his bantamweight title against John Lineker, while Thanh Le will defend his featherweight title against Garry Tonon in the Circle.

On December 5, ONE X will celebrate its tenth anniversary.