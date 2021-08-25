On Day One of the Tokyo Paralympics, Britain’s Storey shines, but records tumble.

Sarah Storey, a British cyclist, adds to her illustrious past as a wheelchair rugby powerhouse. On the first day of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Australia suffered a shocking defeat.

Paige Greco, an Australian cyclist, was the first gold medalist of the Games, which began 354 days later than planned due to the Covid-19 outbreak and a day after a high-energy yet moving opening ceremony.

World and Paralympic records collapsed in the swimming pool and on the cycling track on a frenetic first day of competition that saw 24 gold medals awarded despite a year-long postponement and concerns over coronavirus.

Greco set a new world record in the gold medal race in the C1-C3 class 3,000 meter individual pursuit at the Izu Velodrome, defeating China’s Wang Xiaomei.

In the heats, she destroyed her own world record by nearly eight seconds, then lowered it by another second and a half in the final to 3min 50.815sec.

“I still can’t believe what I’m seeing. I’m constantly glancing down at what I’m seeing (the gold medal). “It hasn’t really hit in yet,” Greco remarked.

Storey took a step closer to being Britain’s greatest Paralympian, breaking her own world record in the heats before winning the C5 3,000 meters solo pursuit final for her 15th Paralympic gold.

For the fourth consecutive Games, the 43-year-old caught compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright during the first eight laps of the 12.

Mike Kenny, who won 16 gold medals in swimming from 1976 to 1988, holds the British record by by one medal.

Storey remarked, “I never expected to go as soon this morning, but I’m really glad I did.”

Daniel Dias of Brazil, who is competing in his final Paralympics, has a chance to surpass Kenny as the most decorated male Paralympic swimmer of all time if he wins three more golds.

But he could only finish third in his first event, the S5 men’s 200m freestyle, which was won by Francesco Bocciardo of Italy in a new Paralympic record time.

Dias, who has now won 25 Paralympic medals, will compete in the 100m freestyle on Thursday for a chance to add to his 14 golds.

Gold medalists from the previous year Australia was beaten 54-53 by Denmark in their effort to become the first team to win the wheelchair rugby podium at three successive Games.

Chris from Australia said, "I'm very sad, to be honest — I'd never lost a game at the Paralympics before."