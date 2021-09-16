On BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen discuss the same Liverpool transfer concern.

Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen both think that Liverpool needs to handle a crucial transfer issue as soon as possible.

In comparison to their competitors, the Reds had a quiet summer, with only Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig joining them.

While Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City splashed cash on youngsters like Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Romelu Lukaku, Liverpool focused on extending the contracts of a number of crucial players.

Despite the importance of the new contracts for the Reds, Ferdinand and Owen believe there are still aspects of the squad that can be improved.

“Listen, there is a place for experience and a place for young, but you have to strike the proper balance,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“If you had to criticize Liverpool during the last couple of transfer windows, you’d say they could’ve spent a little more in terms of numbers and quality, and added a little more quality in the attacking areas.

“Last summer, they signed [Diogo] Jota, who was sadly injured but performed admirably. You’d like to be able to flex your muscles a little more.

“If you look across Europe at the ability and then the players that surround it to come in, Liverpool is much below those teams outside the top three.”

As key players age at the same time, former Liverpool great Owen believes Jurgen Klopp and FSG will be able to solve those issues.

“I believe Liverpool will deal with it,” the former striker added on BT Sport.

“I believe the major issue is that, in three or four years, everyone will be elderly at the same time. Consider the front three: Firmino, Salah, and Mane, all in their late twenties.

“In another three or four years, you won’t have to replace one; it’ll just go bump and you’ll have to replace two.

“I believe that is the general consensus around the team – the Matips, the Van Dijks – they’re all in their late twenties now.

“You’ve got your Henderson and Milners, which is fantastic; they’re experienced, but when there’s a surplus – which will happen in four or five years – Jurgen Klopp will have to deal with it next year.”