On August 1, ‘BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood’ could kick off an MMA boom in Italy.

The rich culture and heritage of Italy are well-known.

From the historical heart of Rome and its Seven Hills to the masterpieces created by master artists such as Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo, Italy is on the wish lists of most people.

However, numerous sports have grown in popularity across the Italian peninsula.

The national squad has won the FIFA World Cup four times, most recently in 2006. European football remains the most popular sport in the country.

Motorsports is a close second, as Italy is home to numerous Italian engineers and drivers, not to mention Ferrari, the most well-known Formula One team.

Combat sports aren’t a big deal in Italy, although professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino and fencing Edoardo Mangiarotti are two of their most famous exports.

The sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) in particular has yet to gain popularity.

On August 1st, BRAVE Combat Federation will present BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood in Milan, Italy, with the hopes of changing all of that.

The company has put up an exciting bill for this weekend’s fight, with Mohamed “L’Ambience” Said Maalem taking on middleweight champion Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine for the vacant light heavyweight title.

The Golden Cage, a local mixed martial arts organization, is delighted to welcome BRAVE CF, since the club has been working to establish the sport in the country since 2017.

Although the Italian MMA industry has produced heavyweights such as Marvin Vettori, Alessio Sakara, and Alessio Di Chirico, many local fighters have chosen to move for brighter pastures.

The relationship between the Golden Cage and BRAVE CF allows them to attract greater attention to the sport locally, since the Bahrain-based outfit has already held 51 concerts in 22 locations, seven of which are European countries.

“Aside from national sports development, our goal is to create a good shift to MMA, where the best talent from each country becomes worldwide stars, with talent being the only variable,” said BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid.

“There are many European fighters who have yet to be given a chance, and we are excited to show the world the greatness of European fighters,” he continued.

Because the organization had a stacked card in Sochi, Russia last January, Europe has been the focus of BRAVE CF’s strategy for 2021.

Kevin Ruart, a Swiss fighter, believes that Italian MMA will prosper.