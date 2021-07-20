On an alternate ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast, Peyton and Eli Manning will air it.

Peyton and Eli Manning, brothers and former NFL quarterbacks, are set to co-host alternating broadcasts of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN2.

The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC and ESPN, revealed Monday that the Manning pair had agreed to broadcast 10 games for each of the next three seasons.

Peyton’s Omaha Production company, which will assist with the operation, is part of the partnership. The Manning show will be broadcast remotely, but the details of the other show have yet to be revealed.

Multiple networks have long coveted Peyton Manning as a game commentator, and the new arrangement will allow him to employ his extensive knowledge of the game as well as his sense of humour in the booth. The Manning brothers will call games on ESPN2 and ESPN+, in addition to the traditional ESPN broadcast.

“Peyton and Eli will take a fresh approach, delving into bigger big-picture subjects while also focusing on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitarno stated.

Peyton Manning retired with a 65.3 percent completion rate, 71,940 career passing yards, and 539 career passing touchdowns — both NFL records before being surpassed by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Peyton Manning has five NFL MVP titles and has passed for most touchdowns in a season than any other quarterback in history (55 in 2013). With a 60.3 percent completion percentage, 57,023 yards, and 366 touchdowns, Eli Manning is the all-time leader in every passing category for the New York Giants.

Both of them have won two Super Bowls. In Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, Eli was named MVP twice, and Peyton was named MVP in Super Bowl XLI. When he led the Denver Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50, Peyton Manning became the only quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two separate teams.