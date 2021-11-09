On a rare visit, UAE FM Shows ‘Support’ for Syria.

For the first time since Syria’s war began, the UAE’s top diplomat met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday, prompting US condemnation of efforts to normalize relations with a “dictator.”

The visit is widely regarded as a sign of regional efforts to lessen Assad’s diplomatic isolation as Syria grapples with a spiraling economic catastrophe exacerbated by Western sanctions as a result of years of conflict.

According to Syrian state news agency SANA, “President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan” and an accompanying group.

“They discussed bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries as well as methods to expand collaboration in many sectors of mutual interest,” the statement continued.

Following the oil-rich Gulf state’s breakup with Damascus in February 2012, the meeting is the latest indicator of thawing ties between Syria and the UAE.

The foreign minister “underlined the UAE’s keenness on safeguarding the security, stability, and unity of Syria,” according to UAE state media.

He also expressed “support for all measures to end the Syrian conflict, consolidate peace in the nation, and realize the aspirations of the Syrian people” during the meeting, according to the official WAM news agency.

However, the UAE’s ally, the United States, swiftly raised worry over the message delivered by the encounter.

“This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalize or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a ruthless tyrant,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

As Syria’s repression of widespread rallies demanding regime change grew into a horrific war that has killed over half a million people, the UAE cut ties.

Syria is backed by the UAE’s regional adversary Iran, although the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018, indicating a move to reintegrate the Syrian government into the Arab fold.

Following this, the UAE called for Syria’s reinstatement to the Arab League in March of this year, after being a significant supporter of its suspension in November 2011.

Egypt, which hosts the pan-Arab group, said on Tuesday that relations with Syria should be restored someday, but that Damascus must first address concerns about the war’s humanitarian consequences.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington that Syria has to “show greater moderation in how it regains the trust of both the region and its own internal dynamics.”

Damascus is battling for international assistance.