On a night out, three Sri Lankans were sent home for violating Covid rules.

According to the PA news agency, Sri Lankan players Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, and Danushka Gunathilaka have been sent home from their tour of England after breaking team bio-security guidelines on a night out.

An internal investigation was launched after video footage purporting to show two of the players out late in Durham, where the first one-day international will be played on Tuesday, was shared to Twitter on Monday morning.

The outing was found to have violated Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 limitations, causing the first-choice trio to pack their suitcases instead of their cricket bags. Given that the players would almost definitely face obligatory isolation as a result of their transgression, and that the three-match series would be done by Sunday, the chances of them being retained were limited.

County Durham is presently a Covid-19 hotspot as it battles an outbreak of the virus, which is primarily affecting young people, making the unofficial evening outing extremely dangerous.

The announcement is a further setback for a Sri Lankan team that was thrashed 3-0 in last week’s Twenty20 series, each time by large margins, and has drawn widespread condemnation from fans at home.

Given the dominance of the reigning world champions in ODI cricket, a similar result in the 50-over format was expected, but with three senior men gone from the equation, just staying competitive would be a tremendous effort.