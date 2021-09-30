On a historic visit to Bahrain, Israel’s Foreign Minister opens the embassy.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s top diplomat, began a historic visit to Bahrain on Thursday, where he will open the Israeli embassy one year after the US-brokered normalization of relations.

Over an hour before a Gulf Air A320 took off in the opposite way for the first commercial flight between the two countries, the Israeli foreign minister arrived at Manama airport.

When the passenger jet landed later at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, crew members waved Bahraini and Israeli flags from the cockpit windows.

The flight to Bahrain and Israel’s first bilateral ministerial visit to the Gulf country are part of a regional thaw that began last year with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan agreeing to establish ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

In what Israeli media described as the first public meeting of a Gulf monarch with an Israeli official, Lapid met with King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani were also in attendance.

Following his meeting with Zayani, Lapid tweeted, “We talked about cooperation between our countries and about turning the official peace between us into an active, economic, security, political, and civic friendship.”

In addition, Zayani and Lapid held a press conference during which they signed a variety of memorandums of collaboration on topics ranging from environmental protection to sports.

“Your visit builds on the significant progress we have already made… and reaffirms our common aim to extend peace, stability, and collaboration across the Middle East and achieve genuine and enduring security and prosperity for its people,” Zayani added.

Bahrain has reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to Zayani.

Lapid said he, too, was a “dedicated advocate of the two-state solution,” but noted that he was not speaking for the government.

“I believe it is the best solution for both the Israelis and the Palestinians. “Not everyone in our government agrees,” he explained.

The inauguration of embassies, he added, “would symbolise diplomatic cooperation between us.”

Some Arabs are angry about the deals, which defied decades of Arab agreement that there would be no relations with Israel as long as the Palestinian issue was unresolved.

Protesters set fire to tyres on the outskirts of Manama early Thursday, sending columns of black smoke into the air and spreading the Arabic hashtag #BahrainRejectsZionists. Brief News from Washington Newsday.