On a day of Olympic upsets, Japan celebrates the gold rush.

On Sunday, a Japanese skateboarder made Olympic history as the host nation had a gold rush at the Tokyo Games, while France defeated the men’s USA basketball team for the first time since Athens 2004.

There were 18 gold medals to be won, including the first ever in skateboarding, one of several new sports introduced in Tokyo to appeal to younger audiences.

Yuto Horigome, the Japanese world champion, won gold in a masterfully staged final.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a few blocks away from the Olympic site, performed three massive feats in a row to beat out American favorite Nyjah Huston, who came in seventh.

“This is unique in that it was hosted in Koto City, where I was born,” Horigome explained.

Horigome’s victory was one of four gold medals won by Japan on Sunday, moving the host nation into second place behind China in the medals tally.

Uta and Hifumi Abe, brother and sister, both won Olympic gold medals within an hour of one other.

Uta Abe of Japan was the first to win gold in the women’s under-52kg division, defeating France’s Amandine Buchard.

She then watched as her older brother, Hifumi, defeated Georgian judoka Vazha Margvelashvili to win the gold medal in the under-66kg division.

Earlier, in an action-packed morning practice at the pool, unheralded swimmer Yui Ohashi had triggered Japan’s gold rush.

In the women’s 400 individual medley, Ohashi defeated Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, the defending champion.

“I swam with confidence in myself. “I never imagined I’d win the gold,” Ohashi remarked.

For the first time since the 2004 Athens Olympics, the United States men’s basketball team was defeated 83-76 by France. The team was captained by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

In an upset, Durant was restricted to just 10 points, demonstrating that the Americans will have to work hard to keep their crown.

Evan Fournier, an NBA player, led France in scoring with 28 points, regaining form from three-point range late in the game to help his side overcome a 10-point hole and stun the Americans.

Ahmed Hafnaoui, a Tunisian teenager, won the men’s 400m freestyle, the day’s biggest swimming surprise.

The 18-year-old had qualified seventh quickest for the final but used a devastating late burst to beat Australian Jack McLoughlin in 3min 43.36sec.

“I can’t believe it, it’s incredible,” Hafnaoui remarked. “This morning in the water, I felt better than yesterday, and that was it. “Right now, I’m the Olympic champion.”

It was Tunisia's third victory.