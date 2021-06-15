Omar Beckles has signed a two-year contract with Leyton Orient.

Omar Beckles, a defender, has signed a two-year contract with Leyton Orient.

Beckles joins Orient after rejecting a new deal with Sky Bet League One side Crewe. He will play League Two football under new manager Kenny Jackett.

After three seasons at Shrewsbury, the Leytonstone-born centre-back, 29, played 43 appearances for Crewe in the 2020-21 season.

“I’m incredibly thrilled to add Omar to our group,” Orient manager Jackett said on the club’s website.

“He was eager to return to London, as it was crucial for his next move; he had a number of offers from all around the country, but he wanted to come here.”