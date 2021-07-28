Olympic sprinter who has been barred from competing in Tokyo 2020 denies doping and blames American meat.

After the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reinstated his ban on Wednesday, a Swiss sprinter who blamed failing an anti-doping test on meat he ate in the United States will not race in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Alex Wilson, a Jamaican who was set to compete in the 100m and 200m, was suspended by the Swiss anti-doping organization in April after testing positive to trenbolone, a banned steroid, in an out-of-competition test in March.

Wilson maintained his innocence, blaming the positive test on tainted meat he ate in a Jamaican restaurant in the United States, and successfully appealed the ban, which was lifted earlier this month by Swiss Olympic, the umbrella organization that encompasses Swiss sports and the Swiss Olympic Committee.

World Athletics, on the other hand, appealed the verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which reinstated the suspension.

“The Panel determined that the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic should not have lifted the athlete’s provisional suspension issued on April 28, 2021,” CAS said in a statement.

“As a result, the Swiss Olympic disciplinary chamber’s decision of July 2, 2021 is overturned, and the provisional suspension is reinstated with immediate effect.

“The current CAS ruling does not in any way prejudge the decision that Swiss Olympic will make later, once the disciplinary proceedings have been completed.”

Swiss Olympic expressed apologies for the incident in an official statement following the CAS judgment.

The statement added, “Swiss Olympic regrets this matter and would be extremely sad if the offense is verified.”

“Swiss Olympic believes that the fight against doping must be carried out consistently.”

Wilson, a bronze medallist in the 200m at the 2018 European Championships, just set a new European record in the 100m with a time of 9.84 at a competition in Marietta, Georgia.

While the record was not confirmed, Wilson’s pace was a notable improvement over his previous six efforts over the distance this year, in which he had never run faster than 10.38 seconds.

Wilson isn’t the only one who has been prohibited from competing in Tokyo owing to alleged anti-doping infractions.

