Olympic Softball Pitcher Cat Osterman’s Sporting Career, Husband, and Family

Olympic gold winner Cat Osterman will return to the field with the United States softball team this week, marking the sport’s first return to the Olympic stage since it was dropped in 2008.

On July 21, the two-time medalist pitcher will join her colleagues in pitching for triumph.

Osterman will be competing in his third Olympics, having won gold in the 2004 Summer Olympics and silver in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The US women’s softball team is considered a medal favorite this year.

Cat Osterman: Who Is She?

In April of 1983, Catherine Leigh Osterman was born in Houston, Texas.

The talented left-handed pitcher will play in the Tokyo Olympic Games this month as a member of Team USA softball.

The 38-year-old has said that she has been involved in athletics since she was old enough to “dribble a basketball,” and that it has provided her with “a place to escape any other pressures.”

Osterman was a member of the United States National Team from 2001 through 2010, pitching in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games. In 2004, Team USA won gold, while in 2008, they ended in second place. Softball, on the other hand, was eliminated from the Olympics in 2008 due to a lack of popularity. Osterman had a 59-4 record with a 0.38 ERA in a ten-year stint with Team USA. In 425.2 innings, she struck out 832 batters.

Softball was reintroduced to the Tokyo Olympics in 2016, thanks to the popularity of the sport in the host country. Osterman had resigned from professional baseball the previous year and was coaching at Texas State University when she received the news, which meant she had to come out of retirement to compete in the Games.

Osterman’s last hurrah may come at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, when softball is unlikely to be an Olympic event.

Osterman is a three-time National Player of the Year and one of the best pitchers of all time, standing at 6’2″.

She has a total of 2,265 strikeouts in her NCAA Division I career, and she holds the NCAA record for the best strikeout ratio.

Osterman finished her final season in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) League in 2015. She spent six seasons with the USSSA Pride after playing with the Rockford Thunder in 2007 and 2009.