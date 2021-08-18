Olympic Silver Medalist Auctions Medal to Raise Funds for Eight-Month-Old Baby’s Heart Surgery

After generating more than $100,000 through the auction of her silver medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a Polish athlete is helping a newborn in her homeland have life-saving heart surgery.

Maria Andrejczyk came second in the women’s javelin throw in the Olympics earlier this month, and she announced last week that she was selling the medal to raise money for Miloszek Malysa, an eight-month-old kid.

“Miloszek has a significant cardiac problem and requires surgery,” Andrejczyk posted on her Facebook page in Polish.

“He already has a leg up on Kubus, a young man who didn’t make it in time but whose generous parents decided to donate the money they raised.

“In this way, I’d like to contribute as well. My Olympic silver medal is being auctioned for him.”

Andrejczyk revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that abka, a Polish supermarket chain, had won the auction with a $125,000 price.

The funds generated will be used to pay for the infant boy’s operation at Stanford University Medical Center in California.

According to The Times of London, she told Polish television, “The genuine value of a medal always remains in the heart.”

“A medal is just a piece of jewelry, yet it can be quite valuable to others. Instead of collecting dust in a closet, this silver can save lives. That is why I decided to put it up for auction to benefit sick children.”

The medal has since been returned to the 25-year-old athlete by the retail company.

“We were moved by our Olympian’s magnificent and absolutely honorable gesture,” an abka spokeswoman stated.

Andrejczyk had her own health scare in 2018, when she was diagnosed with bone cancer only a year after recovering from a severe shoulder injury.

The 2015 European junior champion established a new personal best and Polish national record of 71.40 meters this year after a full recovery.

In the Olympic final in Tokyo, her best throw was 64.61 meters, only 5 centimeters ahead of bronze winner Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia and over 2 meters behind Liu of China.

Andrejczyk’s silver medal comes five years after she just missed a position on the podium in the Rio Olympics by two centimeters.

The javelin thrower isn’t the first Pole to sell off a prized possession. This is a condensed version of the information.