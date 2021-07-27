Olympic Champion Diving Star Daley grew up in the spotlight.

Tom Daley’s first Olympic diving gold medal adds a golden chapter to a life spent in the spotlight, during which he has established himself as one of Britain’s most well-known athletes and outspoken advocates for homosexual rights.

The 27-year-old, who won synchronised 10m platform gold with Matty Lee on Monday at the pandemic-affected Tokyo Games, took full advantage of some unexpectedly sloppy Chinese diving.

It was Daley’s first gold medal in his fourth Olympic Games, following bronze medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

“Oh my goodness, it’s actually sort of unbelievable,” Daley remarked after wiping away tears on the podium.

“This has been a goal of mine – and Matt’s – since I started diving 20 years ago.”

Daley’s life has been a rollercoaster of triumph and heartache, much of it played out in the spotlight.

He began diving at the age of seven, and when he competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a 14-year-old schoolboy, he sparked a media frenzy.

Daley won gold at the world championships a year later in Rome, demonstrating his enormous potential and proving that the hoopla was justified.

However, there were some growing pains. He was tormented at school, and his father, Rob, who had worked tirelessly to support his diving career, died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 40.

Daley was under a lot of pressure as a home gold medal contender – and one of the faces – of the London 2012 Olympics.

Even though he did not live up to the hype, he won bronze in the 10m platform.

The death of Daley’s father did not impact him until after the London Games, according to Daley.

There were also injuries, he considered leaving diving, and rumors about his sexuality were continually circulating.

After coming out at the age of 19, he married Oscar-winning US screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 2017.

They have a small boy named Robbie, who is named after Daley’s father. On TV, he was watching his father’s exploits in Tokyo.

Daley earned bronze in Rio 2016, this time with Daniel Goodfellow, however he messed up his lines in the individual event. It was viewed as his best chance to finally claim gold at the moment.

Daley has made a name for himself outside of his sport. He is outspoken on gay issues, advocating homosexual sportsmen to be upfront about their sexuality in order to assist young fans grappling with their identity.

He won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Brief News from Washington Newsday.