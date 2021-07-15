Olympic athletes’ families may face social distance in venues during events, according to Simone Biles’ mother.

Many athletes and their families have expressed displeasure with the spectator ban at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including Simone Biles’ mother, Nellie Biles, who believes social separation could have worked at the venue.

Because she and her husband own a gymnastics training center in Texas, Nellie Biles is familiar with COVID-19 rules and protocols, but she believes the 12,000-seat Tokyo venue would have enough capacity for the athletes’ family.

“We could socially remove ourselves from each other and not see each other. That’s how big their facility and venues are,” she explained. “It’s difficult for me to comprehend why they are unable to make arrangements. That is, of course, just me being selfish. Because I will not be present, this will be one gymnastics experience I will never forget.”

Some athletes’ family have decided to hold viewing parties from their homes to encourage their loved ones from afar, however Nellie Biles has stated that she would not be attending one.

“I’ll be alone at home watching gymnastics,” she remarked. “It’s just that I’m too nervous.”

Through a chain-link fence beside the pool, Michael Phelps reached for his mother’s hand. At the 2004 Athens Games, the 19-year-old swimmer had just won his first Olympic medal—gold, of course—and he wanted to share it with the mother who had raised him on her own.

At the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed due to the pandemic, that kind of encounter between loved ones will not be possible.

There will be no spectators allowed at the great majority of locations, where participants will wear medals around their necks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. On the podium, there were no handshakes or hugs.

“I like to feed off the crowd,” said Simone Biles, the defending all-around champion gymnast. “So I’m a little anxious about how I’ll do under those circumstances.”

Seeing familiar faces at a tournament might boost an athlete’s confidence on a huge stage. It aided Matthew Centrowitz at the United States track trials, where spectators were permitted.

Centrowitz, the defending Olympic 1,500-meter champion, said, “Seeing my family in the audience and hearing them gave me a small sense of comfort, and what I needed to hear and see to calm my anxieties a little bit.”

In Tokyo, he was the youngest member of the US squad.