Ollie Robinson’s sentence was excessive, according to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has suggested that the England and Wales Cricket Board has gone “over the top” by suspending Ollie Robinson over racist and sexist remarks.

Robinson made an impressive Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s, scooping up seven wickets and scoring a useful 42 with the bat.

The surfacing of the abusive posts he posted in 2012 and 2013, while he was in his late teens, overshadowed the fast bowler’s Test career start.

Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket, according to the ECB, awaiting the results of a disciplinary investigation.

“Old,” Dowden said.