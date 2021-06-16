Ollie Robinson is set to make his Sussex second XI comeback.

On Tuesday, Ollie Robinson will make his return to cricket with the Sussex second XI in two T20 matches against Hampshire.

Robinson said last week that he was taking a vacation from cricket after controversy over racist and misogynistic tweets he made in 2012 and 2013 overshadowed his England Test debut.

The 27-year-old has been suspended from international cricket while the England and Wales Cricket Board conducts an inquiry, although he is still able to play for his county.

He was named in the team for the behind-closed-doors second XI fixtures at Hove instead of being considered for Sussex’s Vitality Blast encounter at Essex on Tuesday.

Robinson’s inflammatory comments surfaced on the first day of England’s drew with New Zealand in the first Test earlier this month.

Later, he apologized for the posts, which he posted when he was 18 or 19 years old.

Ollie is a totally different person now than he was when he penned those tweets, and he has certainly learnt a lot in the years afterwards.

“Ollie’s tweets were absolutely unacceptable, and their content is wholly at odds with our stated objective to inspire people from every background in our county to say, ‘I feel part of Sussex Cricket,’” said a Sussex statement last week.

“Ollie is a very different person than the one who penned those tweets, and he has certainly learnt a lot in the years since then.

“As a result of his conduct, Ollie’s opportunity to represent his country has been revoked, he is under severe public and media scrutiny, and the ECB may take further disciplinary action against him.

“Sussex Cricket will not add to the hefty punishments already in place.

“The club will focus on assisting Ollie in his efforts to further his education in the areas of equality, diversity, and inclusion.”