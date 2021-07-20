Olivia Breen: Who Is She? Paralympians are being chastised for wearing ‘inappropriate’ shorts.

A female referee told a British Paralympic athlete that her competition briefs were “very short and improper,” leaving her stunned.

Olivia Breen said the event happened as she was competing in the long jump at the English Championships in Bedford on Sunday.

The cerebral palsy-suffering 24-year-old was dressed in official Adidas underwear, implying that a male athlete would not have been pointed out in the same situation.

Breen, who won gold in the 100 meters and long jump at the Paralympic global championships in 2015 and 2017, respectively, and a bronze medal at the London 2012 Paralympics, said she planned to wear the same shorts at the upcoming Paralympics in Tokyo in August.

After the event, she commented on Twitter, “I am always appreciative for the great volunteers who officiate at athletics events.”

“They do an outstanding job and enable us to compete.” However, I am upset tonight since one of the female referees felt compelled to notify me that my sprint briefs were too short and inappropriate just as I finished my long jump race. I couldn’t say anything because I was speechless.

“I’ve been wearing the same sprint style briefs for years, and they’re created expressly for competition. Hopefully, I’ll be wearing them in Tokyo. It makes me wonder if a male opponent would be chastised in the same way.”

Here’s something that happened to me today at my competition @EnglandAthletic pic.twitter.com/QlYfPDmxEV that I wanted to share.

18 July 2021 — oliviabreen (@BreenOlivia)

Breen stated that women should not be made to feel self-conscious, and that she would file a formal complaint with UK Athletics [UKA].

“I recognize the necessity for competition kit laws and guidelines, but women should not be made to feel self-conscious about what they are wearing when competing, but rather comfortable and at ease,” she stated on Twitter.

She tweeted a photo of the shorts she wore in the competition on Monday.

She commented, “Thank you everyone for all your great supporting responses, and I’m sorry to hear it has occurred to so many other people.”

“I’ve had a few people ask what I was competing in yesterday, so here’s a photo.

“I don’t think it [the briefs]is the case. This is a condensed version of the information.