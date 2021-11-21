Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign came to an end after a Manchester United star made a harsh remark about Liverpool’s game.

In the defeat to Liverpool last month, a Manchester United player reportedly complained that he was made to look’s—t,’ a damaging phrase that revealed the dressing room was losing faith in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After nearly three years in command, Manchester United have split ways with Solskjaer over a month after the defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

United’s decision came after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday, but the pressure had been building for weeks.

Solskjaer was clearly having trouble leading his team through a difficult moment and a terrible run of play, which includes a 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford last month.

The Norwegian’s authority was slipping, and ties with some of the players’ camps were said to be strained.

According to the, Pogba’s cousin, Jesse Lingard’s agent, chastised Solskjaer for selecting an unchanged team in Liverpool’s thrashing.

United had just about squeezed through Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League before losing to the Reds, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s late victory papering over the fractures.

Another player reportedly complained after being made to look’s—t’ due to the amount of times he covered for a teammate following the defeat to Liverpool, according to the MEN.

According to an eyewitness, another player who played against Liverpool was spotted in a Manchester restaurant barely hours after the humiliation: “He was in there like nothing had happened.”

Before the defeat to Leicester in October, Ed Woodward reportedly told friends that they remained “firmly behind Solskjaer.”

However, after the setback to Liverpool, the attitude altered, and it deteriorated two weeks later when they were defeated at home by rivals Manchester City.

The choice to sit and hope Solskjaer could ride out the storm backfired on Saturday, as they were humbled again again, this time by a team fighting for survival at the bottom of the table.

Now that Solskjaer’s contract has expired, first-team coach Michael Carrick has been appointed as temporary manager as United searches for a permanent replacement until the end of the season.