Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Jadon Sancho ahead of Manchester United’s friendly against Everton.

Everton will play Manchester United in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, just over a week before the Premier League season begins.

The Blues have gone undefeated in pre-season, but the United match will be a tough test as they prepare to face Southampton on Saturday, August 14.

When the league rivals meet this weekend at Old Trafford, fans will be able to watch, but they won’t be able to see United’s new addition in action because he has yet to join up with the squad.

Several players, including Sancho and striker Edinson Cavani, have received updates from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Everton transfer news: Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa is being pursued after Moise Kean’s bid was turned down.

“Hopefully they’ll be fit when they come back in with us,” he told ManUtd.com.

“They’ll be here after the weekend,” says the narrator. There are a variety of reasons why they haven’t yet joined us, but it’s a long season, and they needed a little more time off.”

Sancho was a member of Gareth Southgate’s England team that advanced to the Euro 2020 final last month, but the Three Lions were lost by Italy on penalties.

Sancho’s £73 million transfer from Dortmund was completed just after the tournament ended, although he is expected to link up with his teammates next week.

Cavani, on the other hand, was with Uruguay for the Copa America this summer and will be back in Manchester next week.

Raphael Varane, who joined United for £41 million from Real Madrid, is yet to complete his physical and has yet to train with the team.

Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Yerry Mina all returned to Everton training this week after summer tournaments and breaks.

The trio could make an appearance in Saturday’s match at Old Trafford.

Richarlison has yet to return from international duty with Brazil, where he is a member of the men’s football team that has advanced to the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.