Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United apologizes for his sarcastic reaction following Watford’s humiliating defeat.

After his team’s devastating loss to Watford, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have foreseen how things would turn out.

It’s difficult to say whether Manchester United was fully prepared to face Watford on Saturday. The Red Devils once again put forth a poor display, losing 4-1 to the Yellow Army.

The media wanted to hear what Solskjaer had to say after another dismal run, especially as he was already under pressure coming up to the match. Solskjaer smiled briefly before acknowledging that the team has been suffering from a “mental break,” but quickly apologized after realizing that he had come off as mocking.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports, “Sorry for smiling there, but that’s human humans.” “You’re astonished [by the start], because all these excellent boys, top players, top professionals, when things don’t go for you, they go against you, and it’s difficult to play with that mental break.” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to focus on the bad, insisting that the team is looking forward to resuming its winning ways.

“I’ve always believed in myself,” the manager explained. “Of course, we’re going through a difficult period right now. I can tell that I can rely on everyone to give it their all. The staff is outstanding. However, the outcomes are challenging. “I am certain that we will be able to turn things around.” “I need to get the players to perform better,” he said. “That’s my obligation, and that’s the most important thing right now.”

However, he may not get another chance because Manchester United has chosen to remove Solskjaer, according to renowned transfer source Fabrizio Romano. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to Romano, the Manchester United board of directors announced Solskjaer’s departure following a “five-hour internal discussion” in which all parties achieved a “mutual agreement.” A formal announcement will come, according to the journalist.

The Red Devils will be overseen by club technical director Darren Fletcher for the time being, according to Manchester Evening News.

According to the source, Fletcher may be named as Solskjaer’s immediate replacement as soon as Manchester United’s Champions League group match against Villarreal on Tuesday.

In terms of a long-term replacement, Manchester United’s majority owners, the Glazer family, had already “instructed club executives to further speed attempts to persuade Zinedine Zidane” to come and fill the gap Solskjaer is poised to leave, according to The Times of the United Kingdom.