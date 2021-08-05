Oksana Chusovitina’s Near-30-Year Gymnastics Career Deserves More Recognition

Throughout the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, there have been numerous notable moments.

Hidilyn Diaz, a Filipino weightlifter, won the country’s first-ever gold medal while setting an Olympic record, Squad USA’s basketball team struggled in the group stages against France, and Momiji Nishiya, a 13-year-old Japanese skateboarder, became the country’s youngest Olympic winner.

Some of the most human moments occurred during the global competition.

After losing in the third round of the women’s tennis singles tournament to Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova, Naomi Osaka left the venue without speaking to the media before returning to answer one question and then leaving again.

Simone Biles of Team USA withdrew from the women’s team gymnastics final due to mental health problems.

All of these events stole the spotlight away from another contender in her final gymnastics event.

Oksana Chusovitina, 46, first competed in the Olympic Games in 1992 as part of the Unified Teams, winning her first gold medal in the team event and ranking seventh in floor exercises.

Biles was born in 1997, for context.

Chusovitina became the oldest female gymnast to compete in the Olympics after performing her two vaults during the qualifying stages of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in a sport where few gymnasts compete over the age of 26.

With a score of 14.166 on the vault, the Uzbek was unable to go to the event final.

She appeared to be retiring after the 2009 and 2012 world championships, but the legend persevered and competed at the greatest level until the very end.

“Everyone on the podium is the same, whether they are 40 or 16.” You must do your routine and jumps outside. However, it’s a shame there are no age points,” she told the Associated Press in 2016.

She won 11 gold medals in 17 world championships during her career, representing the Soviet Union, her native Uzbekistan, and Germany.

Chusovitina leaves the sport with an Olympic record of eight consecutive participation in gymnastics.

Several moves, including the hop full pirouette and full-out dismount on uneven bars, the front handspring piked front full-on vault, and the full-twisting double layout on the floor, have been awarded to her after she successfully performed them in international competition.

Chusovitina's career and accomplishments demonstrate the reality that athletes are built differently.