Oklahoma State Guard Remains Projected No. 1 Overall Pick in NBA Draft 2021

Draft picks are regarded a luxury for teams struggling to compete in a talent-heavy league.

Secret Base’s “Chosen” series highlighted the value of a draft pick and how teams should carefully assess whether or not to keep a draft pick.

Many fans remember the top-heavy 2003 NBA Draft, which featured transcendent superstars such as Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade, as well as the Detroit Pistons’ infamous No. 2 pick, Darko Milicic.

The decision has come back to haunt the team, since Anthony, Bosh, and Wade have all gone on to become multi-time All-Stars, and the latter two have won NBA championships alongside James in Miami.

The Pistons have the first overall draft pick this year, and they aren’t planning on squandering it.

The 2021 draft contains Oklahoma State combo guard Cade Cunningham, G League Ignite shooting guard Jalen Green, USC center Evan Mobley, and Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, all of whom are expected to rival the strong 2018 draft class.

There are no more excuses for the Pistons to miss out on a franchise-defining player this time.

Troy Weaver, the Pistons’ general manager, was asked about his team’s draft plan ahead of tomorrow’s draft.

“Everything is in place. He said, “We won 20 games… they all fit.”

Cunningham is projected to be selected first overall by the majority of media observers and draft big boards, since his chemistry with Killian Hayes is evident.

Cunningham is a fantastic possibility to have on the Pistons because of his ability to generate shots, make plays, and shoot spot-up threes.

Front offices have already chosen their number one pick at this time, similar to how the Phoenix Suns identified Deandre Ayton as their No. 1 pick even before the draft in 2018.

With the first pick, the Pistons hope to speed up the rebuilding process, and the city of Detroit is more than happy to have him.

Cunningham was observed at the Detroit Tigers’ 14-0 victory against the Texas Rangers, with supporters at Comerica Park yelling “We want Cade!” on social media.

Cunningham stated during a video chat with the media on Friday, “I wanted to meet with the team with the No. 1 pick because I feel like I’m the No. 1 pick.” “I met with Detroit because they were the ones who got first pick.”

Along with his colleagues, the 6-foot-8 point player will have to wait for his fate.