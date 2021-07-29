Oklahoma and Texas will receive formal invitations to join the mighty SEC.

The presidents and chancellors of the Southeastern Conference met on Thursday and unanimously adopted an item extending a formal invitation to both the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas.

The SEC said in a tweet that Oklahoma and Texas, the previous two Big 12 Conference football national champions, will begin athletics in the 2025-26 academic school year.

If the Big 12’s two best players accept the offer, the SEC would become the first Power 5 conference to have 16 teams, likely causing the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac 12 to expand to 16 teams as well, and the Big 12 to go away.

The last time Oklahoma won the national football title was in 2000, while the last time Texas won it was in 2005. Despite the fact that both schools have advanced to the final game multiple times this century, neither has won the trophy more than once.

The SEC is the most successful conference in college football, having won 12 national championships in the last century. Since the Longhorns’ championship, the SEC has won seven consecutive national championships and 11 of the previous 15 overall, including the last two (LSU 2019, Alabama 2020). In 2003, LSU won the title again, this time defeating Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.

The Houston Chronicle reported the news last week at the SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama. The information came from an unnamed inside source. Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, downplayed the story, calling it “unnamed people’s supposition.”

Sankey remarked, “I’m not going to comment on speculation.”

“Speculation usually swirls around collegiate athletics,” a Texas official said in the same Chronicle piece. We won’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

The SEC has accepted a measure to invite the Big 12’s two most historic teams to, eight days later and after hundreds of sports reports from national and regional sites. This is a condensed version of the information.