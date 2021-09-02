Ohio State and Tennessee are expected to be big winners in Week 1 of College Football 2021.

The 2021 college football season is technically already underway, but Week 1 kicks off on Thursday night, kicking off the season in full force. The schedule features four teams listed in the AP Top-25, all of which are expected to start the season with significant wins.

No. 4 In Thursday’s big game, Ohio State takes on Minnesota. According to the latest betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are 13.5-point road favorites against their Big Ten rivals.

Last season’s national champion, Ohio State, was defeated by Alabama. C.J. Stroud will take over at quarterback for the Buckeyes after standout quarterback Justin Fields was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Following a 7-1 season in 2020, Ohio State has gone nine seasons without losing more than two games.

No. 22 On Thursday night, Coastal Carolina is a 35.5-point favorite over Citadel. Coastal Carolina was ranked 12th in the final College Football Playoff Rankings last season after a surprise 11-0 record.

Against Weber State, No. 24 Utah is laying 30.5 points. Given that the Sun Devils are favored by 45.5 points, a loss by No. 25 Arizona State at home to Southern Utah could be the biggest upset of the entire 2021 season.

After one of the worst seasons in school history, Tennessee is anticipated to get off to a strong start this season. Bowling Green is favored by 35.5 points by the Volunteers. Josh Heupel takes over as head coach after leading UCF to a 28-8 record in three seasons.

Bowling Green had the poorest rush defense in the league last season, surrendering almost 310 rushing yards per game.

In a pair of high-profile Top 25 matches, No. 1 Alabama will face No. 14 Miami on Saturday, while No. 2 Clemson will face No. 5 Georgia on Sunday.