Oh This Is Us pulls off a last-minute Diomed victory

Oh This Is Us fought back from Century Dream to win the Cazoo Diomed Stakes for the third time.

The latter was lowering in class for a Group Three competition he won in 2018 and 2020 – and was constantly in front as Marie’s Diamond led the field.

After Frankie Dettori and Duke Of Hazzard became caught down on the rail, James Doyle kicked on Simon and Ed Crisford’s 2-1 joint-favorite, it appeared to be a race-winning maneuver.

But after he got out and saw daylight, the Richard Hannon-trained Oh This Is Us took up nicely for Tom Marquand, and as he drew inexorably closer, he just got there to win by a whisker at 18-1.