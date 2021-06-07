Offrande Zanzala joins Barrow on a two-year deal.

With the arrival of striker Offrande Zanzala, new Barrow boss Mark Cooper has made his first signing for the League Two team.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Bluebirds after spending the second part of the season on a short-term agreement with Cumbria rivals Carlisle.

Zanzala, who made 22 appearances for Brunton Park and scored five goals, turned down new terms with Carlisle to transfer to Barrow.

The Congo-born striker came via Derby’s youth system and has also played for Stevenage, Chester, Accrington and Crewe.