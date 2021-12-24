Officials from Japan’s government will be absent from the Beijing Olympics.

Tokyo announced Friday that it will not send government delegates to the Beijing Olympics in February, while also urging China to uphold human rights and the rule of law.

Hirokazu Matsuno, a government spokesman, would not call the decision a diplomatic boycott, as the US and others had done, but said there were “no intentions” for officials to attend the Games.

“Japan believes it is critical that the international community’s shared values of freedom, human rights, and the rule of law are also upheld in China,” he said.

“The Olympics and Paralympics are celebrations of peace and sports that offer the globe courage, as Tokyo 2020 demonstrated to the world.”

The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada launched diplomatic boycotts of the Games earlier this month, citing China’s chronic human rights violations, notably against the Muslim Uyghur minority.

Their boycott does not include athletes competing in the Winter Games, which begin on February 4th.

Beijing, on the other hand, has warned that the four countries will “pay the price” for the US-led campaign.

Japan, which hosted the postponed Tokyo Olympics this year due to a virus, is in a precarious situation as tensions between the US and China, two of its most important trading partners, rise.

Matsuno stated that the decision was reached after “thorough” consideration, stressing that Japan has held “several levels” of negotiations with the Chinese side on human rights problems.

Seiko Hashimoto, the president of Tokyo 2020, and Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to Matsuno.

Kazuyuki Mori, the president of the Japan Paralympic Committee, has confirmed that he will attend the Winter Paralympics in March.

“Hashimoto will be there to express gratitude and respect to the athletes and everyone who helped make the Tokyo Games a success,” Matsuno added.

The United States’ diplomatic blockade was sparked by human rights violations, particularly the “genocide” of the Uyghur minority, according to Washington.

However, not all US allies have followed suit. Last Monday, South Korea said it would not join the boycott because it needed to engage with China.

Senior French officials, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are expected to attend the Games.

President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, stated earlier this month that he would remain politically neutral on the issue, stressing that the most essential factor was “athlete participation.”

Under current regulations, foreign fans will be barred from the Winter Games, which will take place following a series of crackdowns, particularly in Hong Kong, aimed at consolidating President Xi Jinping’s power. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.