Officials at the Federal Reserve in the United States expect to reduce stimulus this year.

According to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday, US central bankers intend to begin reducing stimulus measures this year if the economic recovery continues.

While there was considerable disagreement among Federal Reserve officials about the outlook for inflation and employment, with few exceptions, they expect the huge asset purchases to ease down in the coming months.

However, they highlighted the obstacles that policymakers face, such as the uncertainty about the forecast in the face of increased Covid-19 infections caused by the Delta variant, as well as the worldwide supply chain bottlenecks that are causing businesses to suffer.

At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Fed reduced interest rates to zero and began buying massive amounts of bonds to provide liquidity to the world’s largest economy and aid recovery.

As businesses across the country shut down, the Fed pledged to keep the stimulus measures in place until it had made “substantial progress” toward its maximum employment goal and inflation was on pace to stay above the two-percent target for some time.

“Most participants” at the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 27-28 “judged that it may be prudent to begin lowering the pace of asset purchases this year,” according to the minutes.

The majority of people said recent inflation figures met the central bank’s goals, and unemployment had dropped to 5.4 percent from 14.8 percent in April of last year.

Several holdouts, on the other hand, advocated forbearance, believing that the first step in tapering should be delayed until next year, citing the possibility that the Delta infections might “damp the economic recovery,” according to the paper.

The Fed has been purchasing US Treasury debt worth $80 billion per month and agency mortgage-backed securities worth $40 billion per month.

Officials acknowledged that the level of uncertainty about the outlook was “quite high,” given worldwide supply limitations caused by transportation and production bottlenecks, which have spurred rising prices, although in a small number of sectors.

Several officials also mentioned the difficulty of carrying out the taper plan, which may be misinterpreted as the first step toward hiking the Federal Reserve’s benchmark borrowing rate.

The minutes stated that the decision to curtail asset purchases “should not be regarded as the start of a fixed course for raising the federal funds rate from its current level,” which is a distinct decision.

However, other officials “warned that it may be difficult for the public to separate deliberations about the two tools.”

The Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, will be faced with a major communication issue.