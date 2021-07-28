Official: Simone Biles withdraws from all-around gymnastics at the Olympics.

Simone Biles, the defending Olympic solo all-around champion, has withdrawn from the final of the Olympic individual all-around gymnastics competition, USA Gymnastics said on Wednesday.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, pending additional medical examination, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Biles’ participation in the individual event finals will be decided after daily evaluation, according to the US federation.

“Simone will be reviewed on a daily basis to determine whether or not to compete in the individual event finals next week,” USAG noted.

In the all-around final, Jade Carey will take Biles’ position.

The statement said, “We totally support Simone’s choice and admire her fortitude in prioritizing her well-being.” “Her bravery exemplifies why she is such a role model for so many.”

Biles’ decision to withdraw from the all-around follows her surprising withdrawal from the team competition in Tokyo on Tuesday.

After one spin, the 24-year-old sensation — one of the faces of the Olympics – withdrew from the sport, citing mental health concerns.