Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns are unlikely to part ways in 2021, according to NFL trade rumors.

In the hours leading up to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, there is still conjecture over Odell Beckham Jr.’s near future with the Cleveland Browns. Despite reports that he would like a change of scenery, the wide receiver is unlikely to be relocated for the 2021 season.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Cleveland has no plans to trade Beckham and hasn’t received any suitable offers for the 28-year-old. Beckham’s father posted a lengthy video on social media showing quarterback Baker Mayfield failing to connect with an open Beckham on multiple occasions.

While the video went viral, LeBron James’ tweet regarding Beckham, which he finished with the hashtag “FreeOBJ,” did as well.

In Cleveland’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Beckham had just one catch for six yards on one target. Beckham has only 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games this season.

Mayfield’s non-throwing shoulder is now restricted by a fracture and torn labrum. Beckham only had two catches in the Browns’ Week 7 triumph, so the QB didn’t play.

During his three seasons in Cleveland, Beckham has been the subject of trade rumors at various times. Since being traded from the New York Giants, where he reached three Pro Bowls and averaged 92.8 yards per game, the receiver hasn’t had nearly as much success.

With a 4-4 record, Cleveland is currently out of the playoff picture. The Browns came into the season hoping to make a Super Bowl run after winning their first playoff game in 26 years the previous season.