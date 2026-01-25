Odegaard Reflects on Title Race and Fun Bus Games Ahead of United Clash

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has opened up about the team’s preparations ahead of today’s highly anticipated Premier League showdown against Manchester United, offering a glimpse into the mood within the squad and the squad’s close-knit bond during their recent travel-heavy weeks.

Frustration and Positivity from Recent Draw

The Gunners are coming off a frustrating 0-0 draw away to Nottingham Forest, where they failed to capitalize on key opportunities despite creating chances. Reflecting on the match, Odegaard shared his disappointment with the result but noted that there were positive takeaways. “We didn’t play our best, but we kept a clean sheet and gained a point, which is important in the context of the league,” he said. “Every game is a massive challenge, and this one is no different. We’ve learned we must keep our standards high and not let our focus slip.”

Despite the missed opportunity for three points, the Norwegian international is optimistic, noting that Arsenal remains in a strong position in the title race. “There are many twists and turns in this league, and we just need to focus on ourselves,” Odegaard emphasized. “Teams will drop points, and we have to make sure we’re always ready to take advantage when the moment comes.”

Life on the Road and Games on the Bus

With four away games recently, Arsenal’s travel schedule has been intense, but Odegaard revealed the squad’s camaraderie off the pitch. “We spend a lot of time together, and it’s important to enjoy it. We all have our ways of handling recovery, but we bond well as a group,” he explained. “The bus rides are filled with games, like Parchis, which is always competitive with me, Kai, Ben, and Leo teaming up. Others enjoy Uno and card games. It helps make the long journeys a bit more fun.”

As the team prepares to return to the Emirates for today’s match against Manchester United, Odegaard acknowledged the significance of the fixture, both historically and in the context of this season’s title chase. “I grew up watching these games, and they’ve always been big battles in English football,” he said. “It’s an intense rivalry, but we’re confident heading into this one, especially after recent successes against them.”

Odegaard also noted the importance of this game for both the team and their supporters, adding, “Every game is an opportunity to make a statement. We know the history of this rivalry, and we want to keep the momentum going.” With both sides eager for points, fans can expect another thrilling encounter at the Emirates today.