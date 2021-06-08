Ocean Wind will not compete in the Gold Cup.

Roger Teal has opted out of a Gold Cup bid with stable standout Ocean Wind at Royal Ascot next week.

The five-year-old proved himself as a viable candidate for the two-and-a-half-mile extravaganza when he finished second to quadruple Gold Cup winner Stradivarius in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in late April.

Ocean Wind was a hot favorite to win the Group Three Henry II Stakes at Sandown last month on the strength of that record, but finished a distant third behind Henry de Bromhead’s Irish raider Lismore.

Teal is hesitant to compete in the Gold Cup after such a poor showing and will instead allow his mount time to heal before a possible race in the Goodwood Cup later this summer.

I spoke with the owner, and we agree that (missing Ascot) is the greatest option.

The Lambourn trainer explained, “He disappointed at Sandown, so we want to freshen him up and put him away for Goodwood.”

“You couldn’t go to Ascot after that run and take Stradivarius on. His bloods were off after the race, and I believe it was due to the stress of the race — it was on extremely difficult, sticky ground.

“From the start of the race, he didn’t seem thrilled. He’s walked on soft ground, but it was probably too obnoxious for him that day.

“I spoke with the owner, and we agree that (missing Ascot) is the best option.”

Teal’s only runner in this year’s Royal meeting will be top-class sprinter Oxted, who will be Teal’s solitary racer in the absence of Ocean Wind.

For the King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday, last season’s July Cup winner will be shortened to five furlongs.

“Oxted is in good condition, so we still have one to go there, which is nice,” Teal added.

“We were hoping to race Whenthedealinsdone in the Commonwealth Cup, but he was too randy at Newbury last time, so he’s got a small (gelding) operation!” said the trainer. He’s the one. (This is a brief piece.)