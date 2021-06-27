Ocean Wind is being pointed in the direction of Goodwood by Teal.

In the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, Ocean Wind will face elite stayers Stradivarius and Subjectivist.

After being freshened up after winning the Henry II Stakes at Sandown, the five-year-old has satisfied trainer Roger Teal.

Despite starting as the odds-on favorite, Ocean Wind finished a distant third to Lismore a month ago, and he has been given plenty of time to recover.

The Teofilo whole had previously demonstrated his ability while finishing second to Stradivarius in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot by by a length.

Ocean Wind was supposed to run for the Gold Cup, but his terrible performance at Sandown put an end to that plan. Teal adds that Ocean Wind is in great shape at home.

“He’s good — he’s going to Goodwood,” the Lambourn trainer stated.

“After a tough race at Sandown, we just freshened him up. That day, the (soft) terrain had taken him off guard.

“We didn’t go to Ascot since there was no point going there after that.

“We’re heading to Goodwood to keep him nice and fresh.”

You can’t just leave them in their stables; he earned his place.

Teal recognizes that going on Stradivarius, the four-time winner of the Goodwood Cup, and Gold Cup champion Subjectivist will be a difficult task, but he is willing to give Ocean Wind a shot.

He explained, “You can’t leave them in their stables – he got there on merit.”

“You can’t go away; you have to face them and take your medicine.”

“Fair play to Subjectivist – I know Stradivarius got himself into some trouble, but I doubt he could have beaten him otherwise.

“The (Mark) Johnston horse was a sight to behold.”