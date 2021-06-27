O’Brien muses on the term “non-event” in the context of High Definition.

After the horse clipped heels early in the Curragh Classic, Aidan O’Brien is eager to put a stop to High Definition’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby performance.

The son of Galileo, who was a winter favorite for the Cazoo Derby, had a blood condition in the spring and O’Brien rushed him to the Dante Stakes at York, which was finally won by Irish Derby victor Hurricane Lane.

High Definition finished third in the trial, and when it was decided to bypass Epsom in favor of the Curragh, he was quickly installed as the favorite. On Saturday, however, he didn’t appear to be interested in bothering the judge.

“After two furlongs, he clipped heels and was on the verge of collapsing. Ryan (Moore) said he became disorganized after that and that he couldn’t get him going,” O’Brien added.

“Perhaps he was scared, because he climbed on the incorrect leg and couldn’t get him back. He could never get him into gear, and it was essentially a non-event.

“When he ran against the winner in York, it appeared like another two furlongs would be perfectly up his alley, and he had already run twice around the Curragh.

“We’ll just draw a line through it, give him some time off, and bring him back in the autumn.”

“It was just one of those days that didn’t work out.”

“Obviously, he hasn’t done anything since then, but he appears grand,” he continued. He’ll work on it a little tomorrow.

“He was cantering away in a great position, but the instant it happened, he immediately clicked out of gear.”