Nyjah Huston’s age, sponsors, and other information about the Olympic skateboarder

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in July in Tokyo, and few would bet on Nyjah Huston of the United States winning gold.

The California native is one of the most successful skateboarders of the previous decade and a half, having dominated tournaments all over the world and becoming a true legend in the sport.

For many sports fans, skateboarding may be a foreign concept, but Huston might become a household name in Tokyo over the next two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about one of the stars of the most recent addition to the Olympic sports roster.

Nyjah Huston: Who Is She?

Huston has been a skateboarding superstar since turning professional 16 years ago. Huston has won 12 gold medals at the Summer X Games and is a four-time gold winner at the World Skateboarding Championship.

Between the World Skateboarding Championship and the Summer X Games, he has six silver and two bronze medals, capturing two silvers in the former and four silvers and two bronze in the latter.

Huston is a social media sensation outside of skate parks, with over 4.5 million Instagram followers and nearly 500,000 subscribers to his official YouTube channel.

Nyjah Huston’s Age: How Old Is She?

Huston was born on November 30, 1994, in Davis, California, making him just over four months shy of his 27th birthday by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Huston was raised in a Rastafarian family, and his mother, Kelle, homeschooled him, his sister, and brothers. Huston has often stated that he grew up in a family where skateboards were never far away because his father, Adeyemi, was also a good skater.

Huston told GQ in June, “I literally started skating handrails when I was seven years old, without a helmet on, so I was just bred into this sort of skating where you had to be kind of brave and just go for it.” “And he was the one who pushed me to do this.”

Huston got his first contract at the age of seven and went pro at the age of eleven, barely three years before his parents divorced. His family had relocated to Puerto Rico by that time, and his siblings had returned to the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.