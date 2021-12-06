NXT Cornerstone Set To Depart With Hint Prior To WarGames PPV, According To WWE Rumors

A few hours before the commencement of NXT WarGames 2021, Johnny Gargano may have thrown a definitive indication about his future.

On his Twitter account, Gargano shared a 22-second video with fellow NXT mainstay Tommaso Ciampa that harkens back to their days as a tag team.

Gargano and Ciampa’s “Glorious Bomb” videos from 2016 were a way for them to get their names out in the public eye as they tried to stand out among NXT’s plethora of talent.

Gargano and Ciampa were attempting to catch Robert (“Bobby” at the time) Roode in random moments whenever they were together while playing his now-iconic theme tune, with Roode nonchalantly nodding in approval of their shenanigans.

Gargano’s contract was due to expire on December 3rd, but he signed a one-week extension to assure his participation in NXT WarGames.

His loss to reigning NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes in late November was widely expected to be his final match with the business.

Gargano tugged at the hearts of his supporters for what appeared to be the last time during the WarGames event, as he donned an amalgamation of his former NXT Takeover gears, with his singles theme “Rebel Heart” blasting over the speakers.

With the way he took a big breath on the entry ramp, many witnesses remarked that Gargano was silently saying his final farewells to the crowd that had become so engaged in him.

However, based on earlier information from famous pro wrestling expert Dave Meltzer, it might be viewed as Gargano really considering re-signing rather than leaving.

Ciampa and Gargano, along with Pete Dunne and LA Knight, led the old guard of Team Black & Gold in a losing effort against NXT 2.0’s newcomers Hayes, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, and burgeoning sensation Bron Breakker.

During the WarGames bout, Ciampa and Gargano performed tag team maneuvers and even their combination finisher “Meet in the Middle” on Breakker to pay thanks to the fans.

Pro wrestling writer Sam Roberts captured a video of Gargano sitting on the top rope and chatting to the crowd as they showered him with love and admiration after the program ended.

Gargano then announced that he would go on NXT on December 7 to explain everything, prompting many to believe he would actually do so.