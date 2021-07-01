Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur, 72 days after Jose Mourinho was fired.

It’s been 72 days since Jose Mourinho was fired on April 19, and since then, they’ve gone through a long and – at times – chaotic recruitment process.

However, the former Wolves manager has now been appointed to the position, signing a two-year contract with the north London club.

Nuno left Molineux at the end of last season and will remain in the Premier League after incoming football managing director Fabio Paratici persuaded chairman Daniel Levy to hire him.

After being so vociferous about the necessity for a new manager to play “attacking” football, Levy had some reservations about the Portuguese’s style of play at Wolves, but he is now convinced.

“First and foremost, I’d want to welcome Nuno to the club,” Levy said on the club’s official website. We’d want to express our gratitude to our supporters for their patience throughout this process.

“I’ve already mentioned the need to return to our fundamental DNA of aggressive, entertaining football, and I feel Fabio and Nuno are the men who can take our fantastic set of players, welcome our young players coming through, and develop something special.”

On Monday, Nuno will begin pre-season training, with players who were not engaged in international football this summer returning to Hotspur Way.

“When you have a team with quality and talent, you want to make the supporters proud and have fun,” he remarked.

“It is a great pleasure and honor to be here; there is delight, and I am happy and looking forward to getting started. We don’t have any time to waste, and we need to get to work right away because pre-season begins in a few days.”

Nuno stated that the club’s “concept” will be to provide opportunities for everyone to improve.

"It's simple, we improve players, we try to make them better, to improve them every day and by that, it's no matter which age the player is – young, old, experienced, no experience at all – it doesn't matter," the Portuguese coach.