Nuno Espirito Santo Eyes More Signings as West Ham Transfer Talks Continue

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has made it clear that he is pushing for additional reinforcements ahead of the closing of the January transfer window, following the Hammers’ 3-1 victory over Sunderland. The win marked West Ham’s third consecutive victory in all competitions, a streak not seen since November 2023, as they move closer to escaping relegation danger, now just two points behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

As the transfer window edges toward its February 2 closure, the Irons have already been active, bringing in strikers Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos, alongside Venezuelan winger Keiber Lamadrid. These additions have injected new energy into the squad, but Nuno remains intent on further strengthening his options to ensure the team’s survival in the Premier League.

“We still have one week left,” Nuno said on Saturday after the Sunderland match. “I believe we need to rebalance the squad. There are certain positions where we need more options. We must continue to improve and remain competitive. I trust the work the club is doing.”

Lucas Paqueta’s Future Still Uncertain

The situation surrounding Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta also continues to dominate headlines. Paqueta, who has been linked with a potential return to Flamengo, is said to be eager for the move, though West Ham have rejected a reported £35 million bid for the 28-year-old.

Despite speculation surrounding Paqueta’s future, Nuno insists that the club will not entertain offers for the player and remains focused on finding a swift resolution to the situation. “I hope this matter is settled as soon as possible,” Nuno explained. “All parties need clarity so that we can focus on the second half of the season with a clear direction.”

With the transfer window fast approaching its deadline, West Ham will look to finalize their squad ahead of what promises to be a pivotal stretch in their battle against relegation.