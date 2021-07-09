Nunes discusses Everton’s “lost gas” as the Blues are pushed to “hit the trigger” on Ings’ transfer.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez is yet to make his first signing.

However, since his return to Merseyside, the Blues have been connected with a number of international prospects.

This summer, who can we expect to see at Goodison Park?

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Nunes, Matheus

Sport Observer

Prior to Rafa Benitez’s appointment, Everton had been connected with midfielder Matheus Nunes.

However, over the last few weeks, the rumors have died down.

When Nuno Esprrito Santo was rumored to replace Carlo Ancelotti, the Portuguese publication Record said that the midfielder was “extremely close” to joining Everton.

Sport Witness claims that once Benitez was named as Ancelotti’s replacement, a move for the player ‘lost steam.’

Despite the midfielder’s €60 million release clause, Everton and Sporting were thought to be in talks for a deal for roughly €18 million.

The talks were being handled by Gestifute, the same firm that manages Nuno Esprito Santo, so it’s no surprise that they fell through once the Portuguese manager moved away.

Danny Ings is a British actor.

News from Goodison

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton striker, has pushed Everton to “pull the trigger” on a move for former Liverpool striker Danny Ings.

The Athletic reports that the England international has turned down a new contract offer from St Mary’s ahead of the upcoming season.

Rafa Benitez is expected to offer the striker a return to Merseyside, according to Campbell.

The Blues are reportedly keeping an eye on the forward as a possible successor for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton striker is on a tear that has piqued the interest of multiple clubs, and he has been linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s major clubs.

Even if the England international stays at Goodison Park this summer, Everton will have no competition for him, therefore Benitez may attempt to bring in a replacement.

Lenglet, Clement

Fancast for Football

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, is said to have instructed the club to pursue a move for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet.

According to Football Fancast, Benitez has urged the Everton board to pursue the 26-year-old.

Following his move to Goodison Park, the new manager is looking to strengthen his defensive unit ahead of next season.

