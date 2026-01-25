Nuggets and Bucks Set for Crucial Showdown in Milwaukee

The Denver Nuggets will aim for their sixth consecutive road victory as they face the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum this Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST, with coverage on Prime Video, Altitude Sports, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. As both teams fight for crucial momentum in their respective conference races, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Injury Woes and Rising Stars Shake Up the Matchup

Denver enters the game with a 30-15 record, solidly placed in the top three of the Western Conference. Despite the absence of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic due to a knee injury, the Nuggets have managed to maintain their momentum. Jokic has been sidelined for 13 games, but his teammates, including Peyton Watson, have stepped up. Watson has averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in Jokic’s absence, including a 35-point performance in a win over the Washington Wizards on January 22. Aaron Gordon has also emerged as a critical playmaker, contributing significantly to the Nuggets’ offense with multiple double-digit assist games. However, Jamal Murray remains questionable with a hamstring issue, adding another layer of uncertainty to Denver’s lineup.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling, holding an 18-25 record and sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference. Their performance has been marked by inconsistency, with the team losing four of its last five games. Despite the struggles, the Bucks are 8-point favorites at home, with Giannis Antetokounmpo recently returning to the lineup. Giannis has averaged 28.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game but faces mounting pressure as the team fights to stay in the Play-In race. There have been growing rumors surrounding the two-time MVP’s future with the team, fueled by his public frustration after the Bucks’ recent losses.

Milwaukee’s injury report is less extensive than Denver’s, with Kevin Porter Jr. out and Myles Turner listed as probable. The Bucks have also been bolstered by the recent resurgence of guard AJ Green, who has averaged 10.8 points in January and has hit the 10 points mark in six of his last eight games. Bobby Portis has also been a key contributor, scoring 13 or more points in five consecutive games.

While the Nuggets are dealing with several key absences, including Jokic, they have been firing on all cylinders offensively. Denver leads the league in field-goal percentage and three-point shooting, making them a tough matchup for a Milwaukee defense that has been vulnerable to high-scoring teams. The Bucks, who struggle to contain elite shooters, will need a strong defensive performance to keep the Nuggets from exploiting these weaknesses.

In their most recent meeting earlier this month, Denver defeated Milwaukee 108-104, giving them a 6-4 advantage in the last 10 matchups between the two teams. Historically, the Nuggets have dominated the all-time series, holding a 67-41 lead over 108 games. Despite the Bucks being healthier overall and boasting Giannis’ return, the Nuggets’ depth and recent form make them a formidable opponent.

Looking ahead to the game, Denver will rely on its depth and efficient offensive system to overcome the absence of Jokic and other key players. Milwaukee, while healthier, faces significant pressure to get back on track and will need strong performances from Giannis, Green, and Portis to avoid another disappointing loss.

With both teams trending in opposite directions—Denver surging despite adversity and Milwaukee struggling to find consistency—the outcome of this game could have significant implications for both playoff races. Fans can catch the action live on Prime Video, Altitude Sports, or FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, with streaming options available through DIRECTV and FuboTV.