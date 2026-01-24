NPFL Hits Enyimba with Heavy Fine, Stadium Ban Over Security Breach

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has handed Enyimba FC a stern punishment following a major security breach during a recent match. The club faces a hefty fine of ₦5 million (approximately KES 450,000) and a stadium ban, underscoring the league’s zero-tolerance stance on hooliganism.

The sanctions come after fans of Enyimba breached the stadium’s perimeter, creating chaos and threatening match officials during a fixture in Aba. The NPFL deemed this a “repeat offense” after previous security failures, sending a clear message that any club unable to guarantee safety will face severe consequences.

Enyimba Faces Steep Consequences

The financial penalty is one thing, but the true blow comes from the stadium ban. Enyimba will be forced to play their next three home matches behind closed doors, effectively neutralizing the powerful advantage of their home crowd. This decision strikes at the heart of the club’s home advantage, as they will now face matches without their famously intimidating supporters.

The club has been given 14 days to pay the fine and must also identify and prosecute those responsible for the disturbances. Enyimba’s management has expressed acceptance of the ruling but has appealed for clemency, vowing to overhaul their matchday security protocols to prevent a recurrence.

NPFL Sets the Standard

The NPFL’s decisive action has raised eyebrows across African football, especially when compared to the often lenient handling of similar incidents in the Kenya Premier League (KPL). In the KPL, clubs frequently escape with minimal fines or warnings, leaving the impact of such events to linger longer without much deterrence. By contrast, the NPFL’s approach underscores that violent disruptions in football come at a significant price.

Enyimba’s path forward will be a lonely one, with the club now under intense scrutiny. The punishment serves as a stark reminder to clubs in Nigeria and beyond: failing to secure the safety of players, officials, and fans is an offense with consequences that resonate far beyond financial penalties.